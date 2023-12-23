Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained knee

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained right knee ligament.

The Ducks announced the extent of the injury for the No. 2 overall pick in last summer’s draft before they hosted the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Carlsson, who turns 19 on Tuesday, was hurt during Anaheim’s home loss to Calgary on Thursday. Although the injury looked potentially severe, the Swedish playmaker apparently won’t need surgery on any torn ligaments in his knee.

Carlsson is off to a solid start in his first NHL season with eight goals and seven assists in 23 games while playing as the Ducks’ first-line center.

Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas also was ruled out of the club’s game against Seattle with a lower-body injury. He will be re-evaluated after the NHL’s holiday break.

Trevor Zegras is returning to face the Kraken after a 20-game absence with a lower-body injury. He is likely to take Carlsson’s spot on Anaheim’s top line.

