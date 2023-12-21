Skip to Content
AP California

Sanders scores 30, Cal Poly takes down Omaha 66-53

By
Published 9:22 PM

By The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 30 points led Cal Poly past Omaha 66-53 on Thursday.

Sanders added three blocks for the Mustangs (4-8). Jarred Hyder added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Frankie Fidler finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (6-7). Biko Johnson added 14 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content