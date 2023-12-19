Page scores 12, Bronny James hits 2 3s in USC’s 79-59 win over Alabama State

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arrinten Page scored 12 points and Bronny James provided a second-half spark with two quick 3-pointers in USC’s 79-59 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

A few days shy of five months after suffering cardiac arrest, James had a strong second half to help the Trojans (6-5) snap a three-game losing streak. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James hit a pair of 3s in less than two minutes after Alabama State (4-6) dropped a 26-point margin down to 14.

Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson both scored 11 points for USC. Johnson also had eight rebounds and Collier had six assists.

TJ Madlock led Alabama State with 17 points and Isaiah Range had 13.

It was the third college game for the freshman James, who made 2 of 5 3-pointers and had three rebounds.

