JuJu Watkins scores 23 points and No. 6 USC routs Cal State-Fullerton 93-44

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 6 Southern California routed Cal State-Fullerton 93-44 on Monday night.

Watkins made all six of her free throws while falling short of scoring at least 30 points for just the fourth time in nine games this season.

McKenzie Forbes added 17 points and Taylor Bigby scored 15 points, making a career-high five 3-pointers, for the Trojans (9-0). They tied their season high with 93 points.

Kathryn Neff led the Titans (4-5) with 14 points as their only double-figure scorer. Fullerton got to the free throw line just five times in the game.

Fullerton scored the game’s first basket and then went cold. The Trojans ran off 20 straight points, with Watkins scoring seven in seven minutes. Fujika Nimmo hit a 3-pointer that left the Titans trailing 20-5.

Watkins briefly left the court two minutes into the game. She returned and hit a stepback 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Nimmo and driving for a score. She followed that with a block on the defensive end.

Watkins again left the court in the second quarter, when the Trojans led by 31 points.

USC shot 69% from 3-point range in the first half. Fullerton made just 1 of 10 from long range.

The Titans were outscored 20-16 in the third before the Trojans dominated the fourth.

USC was without starting center Rayah Marshall (illness) and reserves Dominique Darius (illness) and Kaitlyn Davis (injury).

BIG PICTURE

Fullerton: The Titans played seven of their first nine games on the road, going 4-5. They have three seniors among their starting lineup and five newcomers: four freshmen and one transfer. They’re picked to finish fifth in the Big West.

USC: The Trojans will take their best measure of themselves on Dec. 30 when they visit No. 2 UCLA in the teams’ Pac-12 opener. The Bruins have experienced talent and Watkins will play with a bull’s-eye on her back in the crosstown rivalry game featuring two top-10 teams.

UP NEXT

Fullerton: Hosts Santa Clara on Thursday to conclude nonconference play.

USC: Visits Long Beach State on Thursday.

