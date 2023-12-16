Martinez, Sakho lead Utah State over San Francisco 54-53 for 10th straight win

By The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 20 points and Kalifa Sakho had a tip-in for the winning points with 15 seconds remaining as Utah State defeated San Francisco 54-53 on Saturday for the Aggies’ 10th straight win.

Martinez also added eight rebounds and five steals for the Aggies (11-1). Sakho finished 3 of 4 from the floor to add seven points. Great Osobor had six points and was 2 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Dons (8-4) were led in scoring by Jonathan Mogbo, who finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Malik Thomas added 13 points and two steals for San Francisco. In addition, Ndewedo Newbury had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.