Keeler’s 22 lead UC Irvine over South Dakota 121-78
By The Associated Press
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dean Keeler’s 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat South Dakota 121-78 on Saturday.
Keeler added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (7-4). Devin Tillis scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Derin Saran finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 15 points.
Jevon Hill finished with 13 points for the Coyotes (7-4). South Dakota also got 12 points from Bostyn Holt. Max Burchill also recorded 11 points.
