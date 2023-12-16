Jaemyn Brakefield scores career-high 27, Ole Miss beats Cal 88-78

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, Matthew Murrell hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Mississippi beat California 88-78 on Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Series.

The Rebels (10-0) — under first-year coach Chris Beard, who led Texas Tech to the 2019 National Championship game — are off to their best start since the 2007-08 team won its first 13 games.

Jaylen Murray scored 14 points, Allen Flanigan had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists and TJ Caldwell added 11 points for Ole Miss.

The Rebels, who never trailed, shot 53% (31 of 59) from the field, made 12 of 21 (57%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 16 (88%) from the free-throw line.

Jaylon Tyson led Cal (3-7) with 22 points, Grant Newell added 12 points and seven assists and Fardaws Aimaq, Keonte Kennedy and Jalen Cone each scored 11 points. Aimaq grabbed 12 rebounds — five offensive — and Kennedy added seven rebounds and six assists.

Brakefield hit a 3 to open the scoring and then stole a pass from Tyson and went coast-to-coast for a dunk to make it 5-0. He hit another 3 about 2 minutes later and Ole Miss took a 14-4 lead when Murray hit a jumper with 14:47 left in the first half.

The Rebels had nine steals and six blocks which helped them outscore Cal 13-2 in fast-break points. Mississippi finished with 21 assists.

Cal hit 10 3s but shot just 42% (30 of 72) overall. The Bears had a 16-6 advantage in offensive rebounds but outscored Ole Miss just 9-6 in second-chance points.

Cal returns home to take on UC San Diego on Wednesday. Ole Miss plays at home Tuesday against Troy.

