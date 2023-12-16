Cal Baptist secures 70-69 win over UC Riverside

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 16 points helped California Baptist defeat UC Riverside 70-69 on Saturday night.

Brantly Stevenson made a 3-pointer that gave Cal Baptist a 70-67 lead with 1:09 remaining. Jhaylon Martinez’s layup for UC Riverside capped the scoring with 55 seconds left. Barrington Hargress missed a jumper on the Highlanders final possession.

Daniels was 7-of-15 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (7-3). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Hunter Goodrick finished with 14 points and added eight rebounds.

The Highlanders (4-7) were led in scoring by Hargress, who finished with 19 points. Isaiah Moses added 12 points and six assists for UC Riverside. Vladimer Salaridze also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.