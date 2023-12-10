JuJu Watkins scores 27 points and No. 6 USC women rout UC Riverside 85-53

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 27 points in 28 minutes and No. 6 Southern California routed UC Riverside 85-53 on Sunday to remain undefeated at home.

Rayah Marshall added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (8-0), who have blown out all five of their opponents at Galen Center this season.

It was the first time in four games that Watkins didn’t score at least 30 points, a feat she’s accomplished five times already this season. She sat down with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

The women salvaged the day for USC after the men’s team lost to Long Beach State in overtime in Bronny James ‘ college debut for the Trojans.

Some of the season-high crowd of 9,806 remained for the women’s game and Watkins put on a show. The star freshman totaled 20 points before the third quarter was over.

The Highlanders (4-4) were led by Jordan Webster with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Matehya Bryant added 14 before fouling out.

Watkins scored USC’s first five points of the fourth, extending their lead to 73-40. In the game, she hit four 3-pointers, five assists and three rebounds.

Riverside matched USC in scoring in the third with 20 points, but they fell behind by 39 points in the period before trailing 68-36 going into the fourth.

The Trojans led 48-16 at the break, their largest lead of the first two quarters. Watkins scored 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting, hitting both of her 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

UC Riverside: The Highlanders have challenged themselves early in the season, losing at SMU and UCLA and winning by 19 points at Dartmouth in a coast-to-coast trip. Their roster sports four transfers as well as four seniors.

USC: The Trojans continue to roll toward their showdown with No. 2 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion at the end of the month. They’ll face two more Big West opponents, Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, before then.

UP NEXT

UC Riverside: Hosts Santa Clara on Dec. 19 to open a three-game homestand.

USC: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 18 to conclude four straight home games.

