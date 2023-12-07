Yvonne Ejim scores 21 points and No. 23 Gonzaga women down Cal 78-70 in overtime

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and Brynna Maxwell scored 18 points and 23rd-ranked Gonzaga took control in overtime and beat California 78-70 on Thursday night.

Kayleigh Truong’s jump shot with 31 seconds left tied it at 65-all in regulation to force overtime

Ejim finished shooting 9 for 19 and Maxwell was 6-for-17 overall but made 5 for 11 inside the arc. Kayleigh Truong scored 14 points and Kaylynne Truong distributed 12 assists against just three turnovers.

Marta Suárez scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Leilani McIntosh and reserve Lulu Laditan-Twidale each scored 13 points, reserve Ila Lane scored 11 and McKayla Williams 10. McIntosh distributed 11 assists but was credited for seven turnovers.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the extra session despite the fact Cal led for most of the game (21:16). Cal also finished with a higher shooting percentage, 42.9%, against 36.1% by Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs (9-3) were coming off a historic 96-78 win over No. 3 Stanford on Dec. 3 in Spokane, Washington. The win marked the highest ranked victory in program history.

Gonzaga travels to face Rice on Saturday.

Cal (7-2) hosts Nevada on Saturday.

