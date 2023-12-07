Granlund scores in OT, Sharks rally to spoil Kane’s Red Wings debut, 6-5

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled Patrick Kane’s Detroit debut, overcoming a four-goal deficit to beat the Red Wings 6-5 on Thursday night.

Nico Sturm and Tomas Hertl each scored twice for San Jose. Hertl, who has five goals in the last two games, and Fabian Zetterlund had the Sharks’ first two short-handed goals of the season.

Hertl tied it with 1:29 left on a rebound after San Jose pulled its goaltender for an extra skater.

“When we got our first goal, we knew we were going to come back,” said Zetterlund, who assisted on Granlund’s winner. “That’s a great feeling to have.”

The teams traded three-goal outbusts during a 3:01 span of the second period. That just missed the NHL record for the shortest span of six goals. Washington and Quebec scored six in exactly three minutes on Feb. 22, 1981.

“One of the craziest sequences I’ve had in my career, for sure,” Sturm said. “Probably not so fun for Coach’s heart but for the fans, it was probably great to watch tonight.”

The 35-year-old Kane, a nine-time All-Star who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, didn’t record a point. He hit the post early in the third period.

Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago and is shooting to become the third NHL player to come back from the invasive procedure.

“It was just fun to get out there and play again,” Kane said. “Obviously, it would’ve been a little bit better getting the win. It seemed like we were rolling there at 4-0.”

Michael Rasmussen scored two goals in a 13-second span. Klim Kostin, Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings.

Kostin scored the game’s first goal midway through the second period.

Detroit soon piled up three goals in a 49-second span to take a 4-0 lead. Rasmussen notched both of his goals on deflections, redirecting shots by Daniel Sprong and Ben Chiarot. Raymond completed the eruption with a shot from the slot.

San Jose scored three times in a 1:44 span to cut the Red Wings’ lead to 4-3. Hertl and Zetterlund converted their short-anded goals on breakaways, and Sturm capped the flurry with 4:08 left in the period.

Sturm scored again in the final minute of the period, slipping the puck under Ville Husso’s left pad, to tie it at 4. It was his first two goals this season.

“I could say monkey off my back but that was a full-sized gorilla on my back,” Sturm said. “I know my role, I know the points are not my priority but I paly hockey to enjoy these kinds of moments — to make plays, score goals. That’s what we all dream of.”

Detroit regained the lead when Larkin scored with 6:40 remaining.

“We were casual and got outworked all night,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s another learning lesson. We have to be on all the time.”

