New York Yankees acquire All-Star slugger Juan Soto in trade with San Diego Padres, AP sources say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Yankees acquire All-Star slugger Juan Soto in trade with San Diego Padres, AP sources say.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Yankees acquire All-Star slugger Juan Soto in trade with San Diego Padres, AP sources say.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.