Blackshear scores 25, unbeaten Nevada defeats UC Davis 80-68

By The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 25 points as undefeated Nevada beat UC Davis 80-68 on Wednesday.

Blackshear was 10 of 18 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (7-0). Jarod Lucas added 13 points, all on free throws, and had five rebounds. Hunter McIntosh was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Kane Milling added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ty Johnson had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.