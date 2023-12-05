Idaho beats Pacific 83-53

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Quinn Denker had 22 points in Idaho’s 83-53 victory against Pacific on Tuesday night.

Denker added three steals for the Vandals (5-4). D’Angelo Minnis scored 20 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Tyler Linhardt was 3-of-6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers (4-6) were led in scoring by Cam Denson, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Judson Martindale added 12 points and two steals for Pacific. Lesown Hallums also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.