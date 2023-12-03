Skip to Content
AP California

Browns receiver Amari Cooper ruled out vs. Rams with concussion

By
Published 4:09 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out for the second half of the Browns’ game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion.

Cooper, who entered the game leading the Browns in receiving yards (765) and was second in catches (47), left in the second quarter. He had three catches for 34 yards on Sunday.

Cooper’s absence left one fewer receiving option for Joe Flacco, who was making his first start as Cleveland’s quarterback. Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 to the practice squad and was elevated this week after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in last week’s loss at Denver.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content