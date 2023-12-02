Thomas scores 28, leads Northern Colorado over Cal State Northridge 75-71

By The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 28 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 75-71 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Dejour Reaves added 16 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and they also had four steals. Brock Wisne had 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Matadors (5-3) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who posted 22 points and nine rebounds. CSU Northridge also got 19 points and two steals from Dionte Bostick. Keonte Jones also had 12 points, four steals and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.