Minnis scores 18 to power Idaho to 85-70 victory over Cal Poly

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — D’Angelo Minnis’ 18 points helped Idaho defeat Cal Poly 85-70 on Saturday night.

Minnis shot 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Vandals (4-4). Julius Mims added 11 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds. Terren Frank was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Mustangs (3-5) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 20 points. Paul Bizimana added 12 points for Cal Poly. In addition, Jarred Hyder finished with 11 points.

