McLaughlin scores 28 as Northern Arizona defeats Pacific 78-58

By The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 28 points as Northern Arizona beat Pacific 78-58 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin was 10 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Lumberjacks (3-5). Carson Basham scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Diego Campisano had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Judson Martindale led the Tigers (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Greg Outlaw added 13 points for Pacific. Burke Smith also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.