LeDee rallies San Diego State over UC San Diego 63-62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee grabbed the rebound off a missed 3-pointer and scored at the buzzer to rally San Diego State to a 63-62 victory over UC San Diego on Friday night.

LeDee had a layup with 38 seconds left to play to pull the Aztecs (7-1) within 62-61. Bryce Pope missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go and LeDee grabbed the rebound. Lamont Butler misfired from beyond the arc at the other end with two seconds remaining, but LeDee was there to grab the miss and score the winning basket.

Micah Parrish topped San Diego State with 15 points and 10 rebounds. LeDee and Elijah Saunders scored 13 apiece with LeDee adding 10 boards. Butler scored 10 with five assists.

Francis Nwaokorie, Hayden Gray and Pope all finished with 15 points for the Tritons (4-4). Gray added five assists.

