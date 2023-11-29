Harris scores 31 as Loyola Marymount defeats Central Arkansas 90-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dominick Harris scored 31 points as Loyola Marymount beat Central Arkansas 90-63 on Wednesday.

Harris had six rebounds for the Lions (5-3). Alex Merkviladze scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Bears (1-8) were led in scoring by Tucker Anderson, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Elias Cato added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Central Arkansas. Johannes Kirispuu also had 15 points. The loss was the Bears’ seventh straight.

NEXT UP

Loyola Marymount plays Saturday against Nevada on the road, and Central Arkansas visits Hawaii on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.