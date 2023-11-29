Cal Baptist takes down Southern Utah 91-66

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Scotty Washington had 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 91-66 victory over Southern Utah on Wednesday night.

Washington was 6 of 10 shooting, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (6-1, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Brantly Stevenson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Dominique Ford led the way for the Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1) with 16 points. Prophet Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah. Parsa Fallah also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Cal Baptist plays Wednesday against Utah Tech at home, and Southern Utah visits Seattle U on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.