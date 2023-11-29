Boogie Ellis hits career-high 8 3-pointers for 28 points and USC routs Eastern Washington 106-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, hitting a career-high eight 3-pointers, and Southern California routed Eastern Washington 106-78 on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-2) bounced back from a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Ellis shot 9 of 13 from the floor and missed just two of his 3-point attempts. Isaiah Collier added 15 points despite four fouls as one of five Trojans in double figures.

The Eagles (1-6) were led by former UCLA player Jake Kyman with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Trojans stretched their lead to 31 points to start the second half when Ellis made three 3-pointers.

The Trojans built their largest lead of the first half, 44-22, with a 19-3 run that included 13 straight points. Six different players scored, led by Vincent Iwuchukwu with seven points, including two dunks.

USC led 52-33 at the break after shooting 63% from the floor. Shortly before halftime, Bronny James appeared on the bench. Unlike last week, he didn’t do any pre-game shooting. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball