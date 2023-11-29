Skip to Content
AP California

Benjamin scores 16, Santa Clara takes down Menlo 106-69

By
Published 9:19 PM

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 16 points as Santa Clara beat Menlo 106-69 on Wednesday.

Benjamin was 6-of-10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (7-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Adama Bal had 13 points and shot 3 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kaito Williams led the Oaks in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Braydon Iuli added 11 points and five assists for Menlo. In addition, Landon Seaman had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content