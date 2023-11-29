Allen-Eikens scores 32, CSU Northridge knocks off Pacific 80-69

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ 32 points led CSU Northridge over Pacific 80-69 on Wednesday.

Allen-Eikens also contributed six rebounds for the Matadors (5-2). Jordan Brinson added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dionte Bostick was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Burke Smith finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (4-4). Cam Denson added 15 points and six rebounds for Pacific. In addition, Donovan Williams had 12 points and four assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. CSU Northridge visits Northern Colorado and Pacific visits Northern Arizona.

