Brooks posts a double-double in leading Washington past UC San Diego

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 18 points and collected 12 rebounds and Washington was never threatened in an 83-56 win over UC San Diego on Tuesday night.

Kentucky graduate transfer Sahvir Wheeler scored 17 points, reserve Braxton Meah 14 and Koren Johnson 12 for Washington (4-2).

Bryce Pope scored 15 points and reserve Justin DeGraaf 11 for UC San Diego (4-3).

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ opening basket two minutes in marked the Tritons’ lone lead. Brooks and Moses Wood made layups to get Washington going, and in a little more than an 8-minute span, the Huskies led 20-9.

DeGraaf’s three-point play with 2:09 left before halftime marked the last time San Diego got within single figures and the Huskies led 34-24 at halftime.

Washington gradually began to pull away and posted its first 20-point plus advantage of the night when Anthony Holland made a 3 to make it 60-39 with 8:31 remaining.

The Tritons host San Diego State on Friday.

Washington hosts No. 20 Colorado State on Saturday.

