Mogbo, Williams lead San Francisco over Minnesota 76-58

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Marcus Williams scored 20 and San Francisco cruised to a 76-58 victory over Minnesota on Sunday night.

Mogbo sank 9 of 15 shots and added three assists and three steals for San Francisco (5-2). Williams made 6 of 11 shots for the Dons, who shot 52.4% from the floor. Mike Sharavjamts pitched in with 13 points, three assists and three steals. Freshman reserve Ryan Beasley scored 11 and added six steals and three assists.

Dawson Garcia hit two 3-pointers and scored 19 with six rebounds to pace the Golden Gophers (4-2). Pharrel Payne contributed 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Beasley sank all three of his 3-point shots, scoring nine to lead the Dons to a 37-29 lead at halftime. Garcia had 12 points and Payne scored 11 to pace the Golden Gophers,

Minnesota pulled within 47-46 on a 3-pointer by Cam Christie with 13:07 left to play. Williams answered with a layup, Sharavjamts hit a jumper and Mogbo followed with a dunk for a 53-46 lead and the Dons maintained a two-possession lead from there.

San Francisco scored 25 points off 18 turnovers by the Golden Gophers. The Dons outscored Minnesota 48-30 in the paint.

