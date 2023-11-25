Mikael Granlund breaks tie early in 3rd period, Sharks beat Canucks 4-3

By ERIC HE

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in the first 21 games.

Granlund scored for the first time since joining the Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade this offseason. The veteran forward sped from his own end, deked Filip Hronek with an inside-out move and beat goalie Casey DeSmith.

Mike Hoffman scored on a 4-on-3 power play minutes later, his sixth goal in six games. Fabian Zetterlund rounded out the scoring and Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves. San Jose has earned points in consecutive games for the second time this season.

The Sharks ended an 11-game losing streak against the Canucks, which had been the third longest active streak in the NHL.

Brock Boeser had two goals for the Canucks, the second cutting the lead in half with 3:13 left. He had a power play goal in the second.

Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes extended his NHL-best points streak to 11 games, getting the second assist on Hronek’s power-play goal in the first period.

Vancouver forward Andrei Kuzmenko was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He has struggled after scoring 39 goals last season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Washington on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl