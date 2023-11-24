Turner scores 18 and San Diego defeats Arkansas State 71-57

By The Associated Press

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 18 points as San Diego beat Arkansas State 71-57 at the Acrisure Invitational on Friday.

Dragos Lungu added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Toreros (5-1). Wayne McKinney III also scored 11 points.

Dyondre Dominguez led the Red Wolves (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Arkansas State also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Freddy Hicks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.