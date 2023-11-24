Blassingame, Minnis give Idaho a 73-70 win over UCSD in OT

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevon Blassingame scored at the basket with 22 seconds left in overtime to give Idaho the lead and D’Angelo Minnis tacked on two free throws in the final seconds to lift the Vandals to a 73-70 win over UC San Diego Friday night in a game played at Seattle University.

Julius Mims’ 17 points and 12 rebounds paced the Vandals (3-3). Minnis was 6 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Quinn Denker shot 5 for 16, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Pope finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Tritons (4-1). Francis Nwaokorie added 18 points for UCSD. J’Raan Brooks also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Idaho plays Wednesday against Denver at home, and UCSD visits Seattle U on Sunday.

