Skip to Content
AP California

Smith scores 17, Tarleton State beats CSU Bakersfield 59-40

By
Published 5:48 PM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 59-40 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday night to win the San Division of the SoCal Challenge.

Smith also contributed three steals for the Texans (4-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Emmanuel Innocenti shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ugnius Jarusevicius led the Roadrunners (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. CSU Bakersfield also got nine points from Marvin McGhee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content