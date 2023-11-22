Sharp scores 33 as Austin Peay downs Sacramento State 74-71

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp put up 33 points as Austin Peay beat Sacramento State 74-71 on Wednesday night in the SoCal Challenge.

Sharp added nine rebounds for the Governors (3-3). Sai Witt scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Dez White finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Hornets (1-5) were led in scoring by Zee Hamoda, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sacramento State also got 13 points from Brandon Betson. Duncan Powell also had 10 points and four assists.

