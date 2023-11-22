No. 22 James Madison pummels Fresno State 95-64 at Cancun Challenge Championship

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 26 points and No. 22 James Madison jumped out to a huge lead in the first nine-plus minutes Wednesday night on the way to a 95-64 victory over Fresno State in the Cancun Challenge Championship.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the Dukes (6-0). Raekwon Horton had 13 off the bench, and Julien Wooden scored 10.

Eduardo Andre and Isaiah Hill each had 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Weaver added 10, and Enoch Boakye pulled down 13 rebounds.

James Madison scored the first seven points and never trailed. Andre’s foul shot with 2:01 elapsed was Fresno State’s only point until Hill made a jumper with 14:30 left in the first half to trim the early deficit to 15-3.

James Madison then reeled off an 11-0 run to make it 26-3 with 10:51 remaining before halftime. The Dukes led 51-23 at the break.

Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time, James Madison is averaging 92 points per game.

