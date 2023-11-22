Chris Paul ejected in return to Phoenix, adds to long-running feud with referee Scott Foster

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul’s return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster.

The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster’s officiating for years.

The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter after a long discussion with Foster, which led to his first technical foul.

Foster walked away but Paul kept yelling and the referee quickly turned and gave the point guard another technical, which caused the ejection. The Warriors were already without forward Draymond Green, who was recently suspended five games by the NBA after grabbing Rudy Gobert around the neck.

Warriors team personnel had to get between Paul and Foster before the guard left the court. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was also assessed a technical by Foster.

Phoenix led 63-47 at halftime.

