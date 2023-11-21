Suspect fires at Southern California deputies and is fatally shot as home burns, authorities say

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempt by sheriff’s deputies to serve a search warrant in Southern California ended with a man shot dead as the house he barricaded himself in burned, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were met by gunfire when they arrived Monday afternoon at the home in Upland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, city police said in a statement.

The statement said Upland police responded and there was more gunfire from the house.

“After several hours, the residence caught fire and as the suspect emerged, a deputy involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. No deputies or officers were hurt.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Gloria Huerta confirmed Tuesday that the suspect died.

No information about the reason for the search warrant or the identity of the man was immediately released.