Hill’s 21 lead Fresno State over New Mexico State 81-76 in OT at the Cancun Challenge

Published 9:03 PM

By The Associated Press

CANCUN, Quintana Roo (AP) — Isaiah Hill’s 21 points helped Fresno State defeat New Mexico State 81-76 in overtime on Tuesday at the Cancun Challenge.

Hill also contributed five assists for the Bulldogs (3-1). Donavan Yap scored 20 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the foul line. Xavier Dusell was 4-of-11 shooting (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Aggies (3-3) were led in scoring by Robert Carpenter, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Jaden Harris added 17 points for New Mexico State. In addition, Christian Cook finished with 15 points.

The Bulldogs will face James Madison on Wednesday for the Riviera Division championship; the Aggies play Southern Illinois in the third-place game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

