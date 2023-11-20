Tsartsidze rallies North Dakota to 73-71 victory over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds remaining and scored 19 points to rally North Dakota to a 73-71 victory over Pacific on Monday night.

Tsartsidze sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds left for the Fighting Hawks (3-1) and Judson Martindale missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Tigers (2-3). Eli King had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. B.J. Omot scored 12 and blocked three shots. Amar Kuljuhovic added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Donovan Williams finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to pace Pacific. Martindale had 13 points, while reserve Burke Smith scored 12 before fouling out. Cam Denson had 10 points and five boards before fouling out. Smith’s layup with 40 seconds left gave the Tigers a 71-70 lead.

