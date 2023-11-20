Townsend scores 18, Oakland knocks off Loyola Marymount 74-69 in the Cayman Islands Classic

By The Associated Press

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 18 points as Oakland beat Loyola Marymount 74-69 on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Townsend also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-3). Jack Gohlke scored 18 points while finishing 5 of 13 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Rocket Watts had 13 points and shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Will Johnston led the Lions (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Justin Wright added 12 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Lars Thiemann had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.