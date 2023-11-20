Skip to Content
AP California

Tarleton State wins 66-59 against Austin Peay

By
Published 5:13 PM

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 28 points in Tarleton State’s 66-59 win against Austin Peay in the SoCal Challenge on Monday night.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Texans (3-2). Lue Williams scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Governors (2-3) were led in scoring by Demarcus Sharp, who finished with 17 points and six assists. Ja’Monta Black added 16 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay. In addition, Sai Witt finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content