Skip to Content
AP California

Panopio’s 13 lead CSU Bakersfield over Sacramento State 75-71

By
Published 2:41 PM

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Dalph Panopio scored 13 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Sacramento State 75-71 at the SoCal Challenge on Monday.

Panopio added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Kaleb Higgins scored 13 points and added five assists. Cameron Wilbon finished with 12 points.

Brandon Betson led the way for the Hornets (1-4) with 16 points. Zee Hamoda added 13 points for Sacramento State. Alex Kovatchev also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content