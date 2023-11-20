Jones’ 19 lead CSU Fullerton over Southern Miss 74-67

By The Associated Press

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Max Jones had 19 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 74-67 victory over Southern Miss at the Jacksonville Classic on Monday.

Jones had seven assists for the Titans (2-3). Dominic Brewton scored 15 points and added three steals. Donovan Oday finished with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) were led by Victor Hart, who recorded 23 points and three steals. Austin Crowley added 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.