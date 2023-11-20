Skip to Content
AP California

Illinois State wins 61-52 over Long Beach State

By
Published 1:33 PM

By The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 15 points in Illinois State’s 61-52 victory over Long Beach State on Monday in an opening-round game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Banks added five rebounds and six steals for the Redbirds (3-1). Johnny Kinziger was 3 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 10 points.

Messiah Thompson finished with 10 points and four assists for the Beach (2-3). Long Beach State also got eight points, 15 rebounds and two steals from Lassina Traore. AJ George also recorded eight points and six rebounds.

Long Beach State was coming off a 94-86 victory over Michigan in its last game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

