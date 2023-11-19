Daniels’ 26 lead Cal Baptist past Cal Poly 67-58

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 26 points as Cal Baptist beat Cal Poly 67-58 on Sunday night at the Lancer Joust.

Daniels was 8-of-19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the foul line for the Lancers (4-1). Yvan Ouedraogo scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had seven points and shot 1 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs (2-4) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Price Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds for Cal Poly. Tuukka Jaakkola also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.