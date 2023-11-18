Skip to Content
Angels add hitting coach Johnny Washington to their new coaching staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Washington has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ hitting coach.

The Angels on Saturday announced the latest addition to new manager Ron Washington’s coaching staff.

Johnny Washington, who isn’t related to his new boss, spent the past two seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ assistant hitting coach.

The 39-year-old Los Angeles-area native also has coached in the systems of the Dodgers and the Padres. Washington became San Diego’s first base coach in 2017 and the Padres’ hitting coach in 2019 before spending the 2021 season coaching in South Korea’s top league.

Los Angeles already has hired Eric Young Sr. as its third base coach, former Houston manager Bo Porter as its first base coach, veteran manager Jerry Narron as its major league catching coach and Ryan Goins as the infield coach.

