Jones scores 17, Cal Poly takes down St. Thomas (Minnesota) 61-60

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Quentin Jones’ 17 points helped Cal Poly defeat St. Thomas (Minnesota) 61-60 on Friday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Kobe Sanders scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 7 from the floor. Jarred Hyder shot 4 for 7 to finish with 10 points.

Parker Bjorklund led the Tommies (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Raheem Anthony added 13 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Kendall Blue finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

