Bostick scores 20 as Cal State Northridge takes down Life Pacific 98-67

By The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick had 20 points in Cal State Northridge’s 98-67 win over Life Pacific on Friday night.

Bostick was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Matadors (3-1). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Brinson had 16 points and went 8 of 14 from the field.

Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 17 points. Life Pacific also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jordan Jones. Vince Fier also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.