Two-way star Shohei Ohtani wins his second American League MVP award
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani wins his second American League MVP award.
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani wins his second American League MVP award.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.