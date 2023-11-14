Skip to Content
UC Davis earns 68-53 win against North Dakota State

Published 4:03 PM

By The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 24 points as UC Davis beat North Dakota State 68-53 on Tuesday night.

Pepper also contributed seven rebounds for the Aggies (3-1). Ty Johnson scored eight points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Leo DeBruhl shot 2 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Boden Skunberg led the Bison (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas added nine points for North Dakota State. Jacari White also had eight points.

UC Davis’ next game is Sunday against Sacramento State at home. North Dakota State visits Montana on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

