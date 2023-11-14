LeDee scores 27, San Diego State downs Long Beach State 88-76

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points as San Diego State beat Long Beach State 88-76 on Tuesday.

LeDee also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (2-1). Reese Waters scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Lamont Butler had 14 points and shot 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Beach (1-2) were led in scoring by Marcus Tsohonis, who finished with 17 points. Long Beach State also got 15 points from AJ George. Aboubacar Traore also put up 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.