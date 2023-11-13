Powell scores 23 in UTEP’s 89-76 win over UCSB

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell’s 23 points helped UTEP defeat UCSB 89-76 on Monday night.

Powell shot 9 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Miners (3-0). Tae Hardy scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added eight assists. Calvin Solomon shot 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Yohan Traore led the Gauchos (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis added 17 points, five assists and two steals for UCSB. In addition, Ariel Bland finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for UTEP is a Friday matchup with Austin Peay at home, and UCSB hosts Le Moyne on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.