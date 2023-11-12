Mbeng scores 28, Yale takes down Loyola Marymount 83-80

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bez Mbeng had 28 points in Yale’s 83-80 win over Loyola Marymount on Sunday night.

Mbeng shot 10 of 15 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (2-1). Matt Knowling scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added three steals. John Poulakidas shot 2 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Dominick Harris, a junior transfer from Gonzaga, finished with 21 points and two steals for the Lions (1-1). Lars Thiemann added 13 points for Loyola Marymount. Justin Wright also had 11 points.

Yale next plays Friday against Colgate in Moncton, New Brunswick, at the Atlantic Slam and Loyola Marymount will host Jackson State on Tuesday to wrap up a three-game home stand.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.